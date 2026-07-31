Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on another “F*ck It Friday” under Trump, who is convening a Cabinet Meeting before jetting off to his New Jersey golf resort while the rest of us try to gauge the wait time at Costco. Here we go!

Raccoon Peen Enthusiast Launches Cooking Show: RFK Jr. brings his roadkill sensibility to the culinary entertainment sphere with a new cooking show that he says will show Americans how to eat cheap — as Trump’s economy squeezes their budgets.

That news prompted RFK to go viral with a February clip telling people to eat liver if they can’t afford beef — a premise even Marie Antoinette would hate.

Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive. ... You can buy liver…

GDP Flop Follows Market Plunge: The BEA announced Thursday that GDP growth slowed to 1.5% in the second quarter, from an already-meh 2.1% in Q1. That comes the day after a 1000+ point drop in the Dow as inflation continues to exceed the Fed’s target.

Laser-Focused… On Racism: Through it all, Donald Trump keeps it 100… percent racist. He held a White House event pitting military veterans against migrant laborers, and launched a vicious and false attack on non-English-speakers.

They don't speak the language for the most part. Many of these illegal aliens don't even come close. They don't want to learn the language, they don't care about the language and they don't speak it. They don't speak English, they cannot read basic road signs…

If you just hate foreigners, just say that — this nonsense about truck drivers crashing because of language barriers is transparent horseshit. Even the two examples they point to show no evidence of being caused by this. Road safety signs are largely universal.

While You’re Eating Your Roadkill Liver Check Out These Gold Statues: Trump’s reno excesses continued this week with the unveiling of a $5.1 million golden makeover for the Arts of War and the Arts of Peace statues near the Lincoln Memorial.

Visitors were not all stoked.

Trump Flees Podium Amid Iran Questions: Reporters tried to press Trump on the raging and escalating Iran War — he ignored them.

How much longer do you expect the war to last?

Trump Econ Nerd Polishes ‘Amazing’ Turd Of An Economy: Kevin Hassett giving his usual delulu take on CNN.

Right now, the economy does look amazing to me... I think that you're seeing really, really strong growth.

Tempting Lawsuit On Fox News: Congressional candidate Oliver Larkin triggered Fox News by dropping a reference to “pedophile President Donald Trump” — just the kind of thing Trump has been suing or threatening to sue people for.

Larkin doesn’t seem spooked at the prospect, posting the clip on his own social media.

If we’re gonna talk about children being raped then we need to hold this pedophile president Donald Trump accountable and all those that have been implicated by the Epstein Files that the DOJ is still not leaking…

The Grift In Overdrive: WSJ has a deep dive on Trump’s pay-to-play grift to fund his pet projects, with the help of “Princess of Darkness” Meredith O’Rourke.

Executives said Trump is one of the most accessible presidents in recent times. In private, they acknowledged that this administration is much more transactional than prior ones. If a company encounters an issue with the federal government that comes to Trump’s attention, he will want to know how much money the company gave, according to a person familiar with the matter. At times he’ll rib the corporate leaders who haven’t met the goals he set, the person said.

Mitch Please!: Mitch McConnell continues his extended stay in the Weekend at Bernie’s Extended Cinematic Universe, as Gov. Andy Beshear vows he will fill any vacancy that comes up.

“It’s an unsettled legal issue in Kentucky — If there is a vacancy, I believe the governor should have the power to appoint.”

Move Over, Islamic Republic Of Japan: Trump’s State Department used an AI map of Africa that mislabeled every country.

Trump Screws Over Seniors Right Before Midterms: The AP has a deep dive on the Trump administration’s decision to end Medicare prescription subsidies.

Shot — Mike Collins Flees Reporters: The GOP Senate challenger folded like an origami parasol under questioning about his ties to a neo-Nazi.

Chaser — Ossoff Twists The Knife: