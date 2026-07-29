Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Wednesday that’s also the first day of the rest of Lindsey Graham’s afterlife.

Cable News covered Graham’s memorial wall-to-wall, giving the late senator a homegoing that was replete with crowning indignities.

We’ll start with the coup de grace, delivered by Sean Hannity over the muffled sounds of Graham rolling over in his coffin.

Dear Leader Files Final Boss: Whatever you think of Lindsey Graham, it is obvious that his arc as a MAGA sycophant was a matter of pragmatism. Trump knows it, but that fact only made Graham’s supplications that much more enjoyable.

So it had to be a soul-crushing moment to have Hannity declare Trump to be Graham’s dearest friend in life, and a white-knuckle moment for God to hear him concoct a heaven out of the place where Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein:

My President, Lindsey probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago. It may even be a little bigger. I wouldn't be surprised if he added one big beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property. Because he would want to obviously duplicate his dearest friend in life. You.

P***y-Grabber Fumbles The Mint: There was even a visual reference to the Access Hollywood tape, as Trump tried to down a Tic Tac and dropped it.

War On Woke: Trump was caught napping repeatedly, including in this clip that Aaron Rupar unkindly interpreted.

look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there

Actually, Everyone Didn’t Like This Guy…: Trump’s eulogy was full of crowning insults, including a glib recounting of the time he gave the world Graham’s phone number and a stunning chunk where he veers off-script because his prepared remarks said “Virtually everyone liked Lindsey.”

Here’s Aaron Rupar’s supercut:

Trump Taps Graham Out: In a move that underscores the incredible weirdness of Donald Trump, he gave Graham’s coffin a jaunty little double-tap to launch him off to sky Mar-a-lago.

His Greatest Legacy Is Empowering An Accused Rapist With Lifetime Appointment: On my Substack Tuesday, I noted that in his speech, Trump called Graham’s rescue of Brett Kavanaugh his most important and lasting accomplishment.

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