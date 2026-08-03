Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Monday morning in an America that’s just inches away from a deal with Iran! Again! Let’s take you through a kooky weekend.

BREAKING — Blanche Backs Down (?): Acting AG Todd Blanche fired off a dead-of-night tweet “rescinding” the Trump Cop-Beater Slush Fund and still giving him tax immunity — but “only” retroactively. Oh, is that all?

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is already signaling that whatever this is checks the box for him, so we’ll see if this seals Blanche’s confirmation.

But this whole episode only illustrates the folly of placing demands on Trump, because…