Welcome to another TACO Tuesday edition of the Jim Acosta Morning Memo packed with news and just the right amount of spice.

This week will end with a do-over of the shooting-marred WHCD, and on that note…

Heavy Hitters Demand WHCA Call Trump Out To His Face At Dinner: Over 500 veteran journalists have demanded the White House Correspondents’ Association take a stand at the rescheduled WHCA Dinner on July 24.

In a scathing letter, complete with extensive receipts, a who's who of journalism is calling on the WHCA to tackle Trump’s assault on the free press head-on:

There is a long tradition of presidents attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinne. But these are not normal times, and this cannot be business as usual, with the press standing up to applaud the man who attacks them on a daily basis.”

This dinner comes just as the New York Times is reporting the administration sought the phone records of Times reporters who were working on the Qatari Air Force One story, as well as the journalists’ parents. Among the signatories on the new appeal to the WHCA are Sam Donaldson, Dan Rather, Ann Curry, Carole Simpson, and of course Jim Acosta.

Trump Pentagon Hid Iran Strikes Ahead Of New Troop Deaths: Three, and perhaps four, Americans were killed in Trump’s war this past weekend, but The New York Times reports that the Pentagon concealed dozens of injuries from three other strikes:

The Pentagon did not disclose the earlier strikes, nor the casualties and damage they inflicted. Yet later on Monday on social media, its chief spokesman said that the number of U.S. military casualties from Iranian attacks since July 7 had risen to nearly 100.

Sen. Andy Kim Shows Why Democrats Are Democrats: The New Jersey Democrat is rolling out the kind of bill that the party was made for — The MediKids Act. It’s like Medicare for All, except it’s for kids up to age 26, and it’s Medicaid:

The goal of MediKids is to support the health and economic security of every child and young adult in the United States by providing free, high-quality insurance coverage from birth to age 26. MediKids does this by automatically enrolling every child and young adult in America in Medicaid’s robust Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) benefit, which provides comprehensive and preventive health care services for children who are enrolled in Medicaid.

Read more about it here.

Medikids Act One Pager[1] 319KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Gas Prices Headed Back Up Amid Iran Escalation: Average gas prices rose 15 percent in a week, now sitting at over $4 a gallon. Rising oil prices figure to push gasoline even higher.

Hold The Phone Ellison!: Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin hit the brakes on the Paramount-WBD merger for two weeks, as 12 states sue to kill the deal on antitrust grounds.

Defendants are temporarily enjoined and restrained from closing or consummating the Transaction or taking any steps, directly or indirectly, to integrate or consolidate their operations pursuant to the Transaction.

The order can be extended.

Judge Smacks Down Trump Reflecting Pool Repairs: