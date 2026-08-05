It’s time for the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a muggy hump day that will feature another full-length Donald Trump cognitive test speech, this time in Vegas. Let’s roll the dice and get this JAMM-packed day going!

Raining On The Revolution: While some outlets still haven’t called it, Abdul El-Sayed appears to have won in Michigan. But to hear the media talk about it, this is a disaster for him because it was close. Update: The NY Times and other holdouts have now called it for Abdul El-Sayed.

But El-Sayed is saying the right things about uniting the party and focusing on MAGA Mike Rogers, and Haley Stevens and Mallory McMorrow are on board.

However much we might disagree with our Democratic opponent, there is so much more that unites us than divides us. Tomorrow, we begin to mend fences. Whatever happens tonight, we have a responsibility to unite and make sure Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate.

Dementia Or Its Equivalent: Trump’s battle with coherence continued on Fox News, where he couldn’t summon the word for modern Tivo and got an assist from Trace Gallagher.

Trump: Sometimes I tape it and watch it but it's okay. I don't know what they call it today. They used to call it TiVo maybe they still do. But I love TiVo or its equivalent Gallagher: DVR

AND NOW A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR…

Hey guys… there’s a new tool I am using more and more these days to check out the news. It’s called Ground News. Not only do they have all of the day’s news… they also provide ownership information about the media outlets reporting the headlines. Take a look!

Go to groundnews.com/acosta to get 40% off the unlimited access Vantage plan and unlock world-wide perspectives on the stories shaping our world.

Max Miller Trainwreck: Jake Tapper made the risky move of giving Miller a 23-minute platform to do that thing that accused abusers do, but executed the interview with the toughness that we wish Trump would get from a media that has blown big chances.

Meanwhile Trump: While Miller was sweating it out on CNN, Trump was still saying how badly he felt, not for the woman who had hot water thrown on her and the toddler who had her collarbone broken, but for Miller.

Speaker No Evil: