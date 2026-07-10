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Dixie Lee's avatar
Dixie Lee
1h

I love this new JAMM. It is news worthy and humorous! Great addition to your Substack❣️

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Mary Smith's avatar
Mary Smith
1h

Why would they need to kill him when he is destroying America anyway!

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