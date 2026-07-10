Time to JAMM on it with the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a not-so-lazy Friday morning. Here’s what’s putting the “F” in TGIF this week.

The ‘Grain Of Salt’ Award Goes To Iran’s Alleged Assassination Plot: Two major outlets are reporting that “sources with knowledge” say Israel showed the US intel on a new Iranian assassination plot.

That attribution is doing a lot of work, but it’s central to the story — it’s obvious Trump wants this narrative out there.

So do opponents of an Iran deal. As Pamela Brown and Kevin Liptak reported, “Other American officials suggested the Israeli report could be an effort to sway Trump’s decision-making as he weighs whether to intensify American military action against Iran.”

You don’t have to throw a rock too far to find threats to the president out in the open, so who knows what Israel showed Trump and his administration. What’s important is why they’re telling the press about it.

Actual Trump Assassination (Of Democracy) Plot: Trump fired the remaining members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, just in time for the midterms. Chuck Schumer called it “a brazen attempt to seize control of our elections before a single vote is cast.”

Trump’s White House goons cited his Supreme Court goons in a statement defending the move:

The President, and head of the Executive Branch, reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted. The Slaughter decision gives the President precedence to do so.

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Here’s Mitch — Sort Of: There’s new video of Mitch McConnell! Getting loaded into an ambulance… on a stretcher… a month ago. This is the “Grandma is on the roof” of news reports.

ICE Killing Outrage Grows: The killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents in Houston is shaping up to be another disaster for Trump’s Deportation Force.

So far there’s no public video of the shooting, but available video evidence appears to contradict the official DHS version of the story.

Platner Fallout News: Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson has a new update on the Maine U.S. Senate race — the submission process has come alive like Peter Frampton!

Just Plane Stupid: The Grift Force One scandal gets dumber and scarier. A crack NY Times reporting team drilled down on the countermeasures that are missing from Trump’s bribe-appearancing Qatari luxury jet.

But the big question is, why are all of these serious NatSec honchos talking to the press about how Trump is a sitting duck in that plane? It’s not so someone can try and take him out with a shoulder-fired missile — it’s because their concern is so grave, they want to force that monstrosity into mothballs.

SO MANY CORINTHIANS!: Two Corinthians weren’t enough — on Thursday, the Trump White House slipped a tacky shroud over the North Portico with a picture of the North Portico on it, but with Corinthian columns replacing the current Ionic ones.

Jim was on the spot to break it all down:

Trump Mouthpiece Attacks Reporter — Promptly Gets Clowned: Steve Cheung went after Carol Leonnig, calling her “a liar” and saying her “article is complete Fake News.”

She says the White House declined to comment. Not true. We gave comment to the New York Times and many other outlets. Carol is not a real journalist. A complete fraud

I think the proposed Community Note (which I upvoted) said it better than I could, noting that Leonnig’s article “devotes a paragraph to a statement by someone called Steven Cheung, described by the article as White House communications director.”

Dear Leader Files — Planes, Lamebrains, And Automobiles Edition: Yesterday, we brought you the Trump airport. Today, we have Scott Bessent kissing up to the DL on a bridge in Tennessee, proclaiming that “From this day forward every driver that encounters this bridge will see that it bears his name.”

Only One Event To Try And Stay Awake Through! — Trump’s Weekend Schedule:

We’ll track all of these stories for developments, and we’ll see you this afternoon with Steve Schmidt. It may be another day that ends in Y but have a great weekend anyway!

In the meantime, let’s JAMM!