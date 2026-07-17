Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Friday morning that would make Rebecca Black go back to bed. The air quality sucks, and it was made worse last night by Donald Trump’s deranged dictator ranting. Let’s dive in!

The Defecation Will Not Be Televised: ABC and NBC declined to carry the speech live, while CBS preambled it with a CYA disclaimer from Tony Dokoupil.

At CNN, Kaitlan Collins told viewers “We'll be monitoring what the President says tonight, as we always do, but aren't taking it live, given the President has a well-documented history of saying blatantly false things about elections.”

MS NOW’s Jen Psaki explained their decision to carry the speech, telling viewers “We discussed and we debated whether we would take even a minute of this speech because in the past, he has used nearly every public speaking opportunity to spread lies and conspiracies. But we can’t just pretend it isn’t happening.”

They dumped out about 15 minutes in.

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR:

Every day, data brokers profit from your sensitive info—phone number, DOB, SSN—selling it to the highest bidder. And who’s buying it? Best case: companies target you with ads. Worst case: scammers and identity thieves. It’s time you check out Incogni. It scrubs your personal data from the web, confronting the world’s data brokers on your behalf. And unlike other services, Incogni helps remove your sensitive information from all broker types, including those tricky People Search Sites.

Try Incogni today and get 55% off annual plans with code JIM55. I use it myself, and it’s a service that’s really important to me.

‘EMBARRASSSED!’: Sen. Mark Warner dragged CBS right to their faces for airing the speech live: