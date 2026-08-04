Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a TACO Tuesday that has Trump Chickening Out of firing Jeanine Pirro like a… fur slobber creature.

The Choke: Trump lashed out at Pirro during an Oval Office photo op over the Reflecting Pool case:

Jeanine Pirro made a mistake. There was vandalism.



Frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department. And I guess, she choked. I don't know what the hell happened.

The Meeting: You will recall that Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum began openly feuding with Pirro when the case was dropped. Well, Pirro and Burgum were summoned to the White House for what had to have been an awkward as hell meeting.

But Pirro was reportedly not fired and didn’t quit before she slunk away wheeling a giant box of wine, probably?

Three More Shoes: