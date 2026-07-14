Welcome to a JAMM-packed Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Tuesday morning — Bastille Day, to be exact. Let’s storm the news together.

You Gotta End Ice As We Know It: Leading the JAMM is the killing of 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine by ICE agents.

They reportedly shot him in front of his 3-year-old Bluey-pajama-wearing daughter, and left him in the street for five hours.

Jim talked to Rahm Emanuel about the killing — which came days after the ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston — on Monday’s show. Both men displayed the moral clarity our country’s leaders sorely lack:

Jim Acosta: And, you know, Rahm, if you jump into this conversation for a second, the other big topic that Democrats are wrestling with is ICE. And, you know, there was another killing in Maine today. Not to jump to a completely different topic here, but I will. One person is dead in a shooting in this town that is very close to Portland, Maine, involving U.S. immigration and customs enforcement agents. Apparently the man was a 26-year-old from Colombia. But he had authorization to work, he had a Social Security number and so on, and it looks as though this is a little bit like what took place in Texas, where there doesn’t appear to be any justification, as far as we know at this point, for just shooting and killing somebody in their car because they looked like somebody that the ICE agents were going for. How do you — what’s your policy on this, Rahm? Rahm Emanuel: Well, you have to look, as I said, you gotta end ICE as we know it. Using a phrase that President Clinton said about welfare, you gotta end it as we know it. There’s no oversight. No police department locally would ever allow people to walk around with masks, without names and without body cameras. None. There’s no leadership going on. You’ve paid people $50,000 signing bonuses with zero basic training, and they’re out with a license to create havoc. Minnesota, Los Angeles, Chicago, Texas, Maine — you have an ICE agency that is spending $38 billion building detention centers nobody wants. I advocated use $8 billion of that and modernize our community college systems, where we have 1,200 and people love them, versus $38 billion for things that people detest and don’t want in their backyard. Another place of corruption is who’s getting those contracts. So this, to me, is emblematic of the problem with this administration, and you’re gonna have to rein in a secret police operation of the president that is wreaking havoc on people’s lives, communities. And I’ve seen it here in Chicago firsthand. And in fact, I don’t know if you know this, but the trial — in fact, they basically, the federal judge has thrown the U.S. Attorney’s Office out. These guys at every level are out of control, and the Congress is gonna have to do what the Congress was set up to do, which is not only oversight, but then put in a set of reforms and changes that bring this agency under control, enwrapped with strict limits and determination, which the White House refuses to do because it’s operating as an extension of the president’s political interests, not out of some security interest that we have as a country.

We’ll wait and see if the media gives this the attention they’re giving to every word that escapes Trump without so much as a whisper of critical analysis.

Maine Democrats Demand Full Investigation: Imke Schessler Jandreau, Vice Chair of the Maine Democratic Party, put out a powerful call to hold ICE accountable. Maine Dems have been in the news a lot this month, and they’ve risen to very different challenges.

We are closely monitoring Monday’s fatal shooting in Biddeford involving ICE personnel. Our hearts are with the victims, families, friends, and the entire Biddeford community. A member of our community has died, and Mainers deserve a full, transparent, independent accounting of what happened. We have resources to prepare, respond, and look out for your neighbors during ICE’s presence here in Maine. Visit maindems.org/ICE.

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR

Have you ever searched for your personal information on Google or ChatGPT? You’d be shocked to find out what people can find out about you.

Your name, phone number, and home address are just the beginning. A skilled researcher could turn up your family members and relationships, Social Security Number, health records, financial accounts, and employment history.

Incogni’s Unlimited plan puts you back in control of your online privacy, keeping you safer from harmful scams, identity theft, financial fraud, and other threats impacting your physical safety.

Use code JIM55 today to get an exclusive 55% discount on unlimited removals from anywhere that exposes your data.

Batsh*t Newsmax Anchor Asks Trump If Lindsey Graham Was Poisoned… By Russia: The sudden death of Lindsey Graham has sparked a Trump media blitz that has been embarrassing for him and for the media.

I’m leading with this because it’s the one most likely to have people crediting Trump with saying something sane — that Russia didn’t poison Graham — rather than saying something insane: that he’d “love to” be able to say they did.

Greg Kelly: I’m told by those who know him, maybe he looked a little off, he was tired. Look, the Russians have a habit of poisoning people they don’t like, and Lindsey Graham once called for Putin to be taken out. You have any suspicions or worries? Do you think we know the whole story about his death? Donald Trump: Well, I think we do. We’ve had great doctors, and they talked about a certain part of his body literally blew up, and that’s a condition. I believe his father had also. His father died very, very young from heart complications, and that’s what Lindsey had. And it’s something that is very tough to see, and even if you see it, it’s hard to fix — very hard to fix. He had a problem with arteries. I thought he was like a seventy percent blockage. I said, “Lindsey, take care of that,” but this was not that problem. This was a different problem that wasn’t really related. So he called me and I said, “How you doing?” He just got back from Ukraine. He was a worker, I tell you — he was always someplace, and he loved it though. He really loved it. He was really a great politician actually. But he just got back, and I said, “How you doing?” And he said, “Well, I’m doing good, but I’m tired.” Greg Kelly: None? Donald Trump: Amazing, actually. But he was... I don’t think, you know, just to answer the conspiracy theory, I don’t know. I’d love to say yes, but I think he had some problems

Trump Blurts Out Racist Eugenics Theory: