Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Monday morning after three Americans were killed in action — a jarring split-screen with the president’s weekend activities.

Trump’s War Exacts A Terrible Cost: News broke Saturday that two U.S. servicemembers were killed on Friday by Iranian strikes in Jordan and a third was MIA — another was later to be added to the KIA list while trying to neutralize a downed drone. The U.S. quickly launched retaliatory strikes.

Trump’s Absurd Ignorant Response To The Deaths: After the killings, Trump did a public FIFA reception and an interview in which he did not mention the Americans killed in action.

And when he gaggled with reporters after the match, he had to be asked about it after he gushed about the final. We’ll have more on this later. But his response was stunning in many ways, not the least of which is he didn’t know if it was two or three Americans who’d been killed:

But we hit them very hard again tonight. And uh we did that in honor of the probably three— It’s probably three as opposed to two great patriots.

Rubbing Elbows At The Golf Club And The Ballroom: Pool reports noted “The president is at his Bedminster, N.J., golf course, marking his 11th visit there since returning to office. It is his 21st day there and 130th on one of his golf courses of the 545 days of his second term.”

Trump also held a high-dollar fundraiser Friday night, although it is not known what time the strikes in Jordan occurred. As of Monday morning, flags at the White House were still flying at full staff.

Flyover Madness: We’ll have more on the World Cup, but here’s a split-screen of Trump inside Marine One as it flies over the stadium.

“WOW!”

Trump Got Booed — And Then Some: Not only did he get booed as loud as a helicopter squadron, he got roasted by an Australian broadcaster for photobombing the winning Spanish team’s celebration: