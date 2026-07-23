Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Thursday morning that saw the sun rise over a completely intact Mount Rushmore.

We will have more on Trump’s insane speech in Georgia, but let’s just hit a few key moments to start with.

‘Honoring’ The Dead: Before the speech, Trump attended the Dignified Transfer ceremony for four U.S. servicemembers who were killed over the weekend.

But before that, he gaggled with reporters and blurted out an insane declaration — that these heroes all “strongly said” they supported his war.

He managed to not wear a campaign hat this time, but hours later he did this…

Trump Read ‘Bad Things’ About War Dead: Only a sociopath like Trump could try to compliment someone by smearing other people who bravely sacrificed their lives in a way he can’t imagine.