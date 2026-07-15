Welcome to a very special Hump Day Jim Acosta Morning Memo — we’re halfway there!

The Kindness Of Strangers — And Senators: Leading the news is the confirmation hearing for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, which commences at 09:00 am in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216.

We will be covering the hearing live, where former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer, who was fired by the department for refusing to do Trump’s bidding, will testify and Jeffrey Epstein survivors will be in the gallery.

‘I Am An Epstein Survivor’: Ahead of the Blanche hearing, a group of survivors put out a powerful video urging senators to vote him down:

My name was released. My phone number was released. Where I went to school. Where I live. My students can now search me and read about my abuse. I am an Epstein survivor I am an Epstein survivor. I am an Epstein survivor. We were exposed. Nude pictures of victims were released. Our family’s safety was put at risk. But now, Todd Blanche wants to be the Attorney General of the United States. Todd Blanche had a duty to protect us. Instead, he protected the people who committed crimes against us. 30 years. 1200 victims and six million files. A mountain of evidence, but Todd Blanche says there are no Investigative leads. Todd Blanche failed us. He failed victims everywhere. We deserve better our country deserves better. Vote no on Todd Blanche for attorney general! Vote no! No! No! No! Vote no on Todd Blanche for attorney general

Guy Named Blanche Walks Into A Bar: Blanche should also face stiff questioning about the Trump Slush Fund case after he was referred to the bar for discipline by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

Sen. Dick Durbin previewed Blanche’s response, revealing that in a private meeting, Blanche responded to the outrage by saying “What more can I do? What more can I say? I made a mistake.”

That response puts me in mind of the suspect who tripped and accidentally stabbed his victim 48 times.

Of Judge Williams, Durbin says Blanche “believes he was a victim of a hit job by this judge in Florida.”

Let The Killings Commence: After ICE suspended traffic stops in the wake of two new shootings, Trump swooped in Wednesday morning to countermand that policy in a Truth Social rant:

The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming! Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump Roasts His Own FBI: After Lindsey Graham died, “Dumbass” Whisperer FBI Director Kash Patel posted a weird tweet that concluded “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

When Trump was asked about the FBI’s involvement, he went on a long pseudoscience-themed rant that included a jab at Patel — but also a revealing addendum.

TRUMP: Well, I don’t know why because I think, you know, he had a problem. His father had a very similar problem, as you know… …So I don’t see a lot of evil there. I don’t — I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I don’t think the FBI — I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.

“If they’re doing that?”

Can you imagine if Joe Biden hadn’t known if his FBI was investigating the death of a U.S. senator? Bueller? Tapper? Anybody??

Fox News Reporter Calls BS On Trump: When Fox isn’t buying your spin on Iran, who is left?

TREY YINGST: Shipping data trackers indicate that just 10 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Less than 10% of what normally goes through this critical waterway. When you say the strait is open, what do you mean?



TRUMP: It's open if people want to go through it. It’s open now.

‘If You Can’t Say Something Honest, Shut The Fuck Up!’: We’ve highlighted many gracious reactions to the death of Lindsey Graham, but here’s a different take from Mike Fanone, speaking to SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah:

I saw Senator Cory Booker eulogize Lindsey Graham in his post and talk about how, ‘he was nice to me at one point.’ Keep that experience to yourself, Cory. You’re minimizing all of the harm this man has caused to regular Americans. If you can’t say something honest, shut the fuck up!

When someone who has caused harm to people dies, those people do not owe that person silence.

We’ll have all the new developments, plus up-to-the-minute coverage of the Blanche hearing today.

In the meantime, let’s JAMM!