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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
6h

Todd Blanche " Great guy. Kept me out of jail".

Biden and the border. 25,000,000 came across the border.

How can anyone with a minimal IQ hear/read that and NOT finally say, Enough!

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
7hEdited

Thank you Jim. We loved the comment by Michael Fanone! Lindsey Graham’s sister was sworn in to the Senate yesterday. Is McConnell alive and able to head over to the Senate when voting takes place?

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