The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Jennifer Welch Busts Ivanka's New Island Plus Breaking News at the Kennedy Center! Trump's Name Must Come Down.

Plus Jim explains what Bari Weiss and the Ellisons are up to over at CBS.
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Jim Acosta and Jennifer Welch
Jun 04, 2026

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