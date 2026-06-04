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Jennifer Welch Busts Ivanka's New Island Plus Breaking News at the Kennedy Center! Trump's Name Must Come Down.
Plus Jim explains what Bari Weiss and the Ellisons are up to over at CBS.
Jun 04, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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