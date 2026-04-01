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Jennifer Welch on Noem Scandal and Sharon McMahon on Trump's Bad Day at SCOTUS

Plus Jim talks about Noem's real legacy at DHS.
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Sharon McMahon's avatar
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Jim Acosta, Sharon McMahon, and Jennifer Welch
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Grounded Podcast, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), Mandy Ohman, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jennifer Welch and Sharon McMahon! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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