Thank you Grounded Podcast, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), Mandy Ohman, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jennifer Welch and Sharon McMahon! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Jennifer Welch on Noem Scandal and Sharon McMahon on Trump's Bad Day at SCOTUS
Plus Jim talks about Noem's real legacy at DHS.
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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