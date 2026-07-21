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Denise Hackl's avatar
Denise Hackl
32mEdited

Thanks Jim., for playing that tape. Trump, you are an "ASSHOLE". I was rooting for Spain to win the World Cup and I'm glad that they did. Glad that Spain photoshopped that photo deleting Trump. Trump had no right to be included in the team photo. Thank you, Spain and congrats on winning the World Cup.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
33m

Happy Spain photoshopped him out.

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