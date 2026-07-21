Donald Trump has become the butt of global derision after his disastrous World Cup weekend.

On Monday’s show, Jim Acosta and political commentator Harry Sisson joined in to mock one of the lowlights — when Trump tried to glom on to the winning team, and FIFA prez Gianni Infantino had to practically drag him offstage:

JIM ACOSTA: You could see the FIFA president pulling him away! We should play, let’s play this one too. Let’s see if we have this video, if it looks okay.

HARRY SISSON: Yeah, it was brutal.

JIM ACOSTA: Grainy social media. Do we have these guys?

There’s Infantino right there, and he’s just kind of like, “Can you please come with me, sir?”.

(LAUGHTER)

It’s like he’s a shoplifter or something. And they’re like, sir, we need you to come with us at security.

And it’s just in time for the Spanish team to start jumping in. I mean, thank goodness they were able to get the money shot and, you know, Spain, they photoshopped him out where they just like did an edit and they edited him out.

But I mean this is bad. You know, if this were Obama, they’d be like, come on out here, man. Or Biden, they’ll be like. But nobody wants to be on the stage with Donald Trump.

HARRY SISSON: Yeah, nobody wants to be associated with Trump. And as you mentioned, like, especially not Spain, who Trump has routinely targeted over the past year and a half.

So why would they want Donald Trump out there when he’s called them like a socialist communist hellhole and their leaders suck?

It’s like no Spanish person wants Donald Trump part of that. And I agree, like I’m happy they were able to get that money shot of them lifting the trophy without Donald Trump’s ugly mug in it.

And just like, what an embarrassing clip. I mean, you’re, you know, an 80-year-old man. And you just always want to be the center of attention.

These guys just did something remarkable that few people in history have accomplished and he wants to make it about him again. It’s Narcissism 101, really it is.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, no, and I thought I mean the other thing is is that he’s getting booed constantly whenever he goes to these sporting events. He’s booed at the World Cup. And so maybe in the back of his mind He’s thinking “Well, if I go out there as the crowd is cheering for the Spanish team, then I’ll get cheered, too.”

That’s what it seems like to me. It’s like I know a surefire way I know 100% chance. I will get cheered if I stand there next to the Spanish team. It’s it’s cringy!