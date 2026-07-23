Jim Acosta And MS NOW's Stephanie Rule Taunt Trump Over Absurd Poll Lie
'Were The People Polled You Steve Bannon, And JD Vance?'
Donald Trump claimed Americans “aren’t against the war” in a gaggle on Wednesday. But pretty much every poll begs to differ, including a new one showing he’s even losing his base on the issue.
On Wednesday’s show, Jim Acosta was joined by MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle, and when Jim brought up a brutal ARG poll out this week, he referenced Trump’s absurd claim.
Ruhle mocked Trump, asking