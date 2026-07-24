This week will end with a do-over of the shooting-marred WHCD, and Jim Acosta is among a group of journalistic heavy-hitters who called out the WHCA, demanding they stand up to Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s show, Acosta was joined by legendary award-winning White House correspondent April Ryan — who has mentored countless members of the White House beat, myself included.

Ryan and Acosta torched Trump and the dinner as a slap in the face to reporters who have been relentlessly attacked by Trump and his administration.