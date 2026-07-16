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Howardsp's avatar
Howardsp
3h

I wonder if the orange occupant has been abusing testosterone for years! Actually this testosterone test scheme seems like a money-making scam (for Keggy) to me. Right out of the RFKJ playbook…

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
3h

😂 love the humour! Gotta just laugh over this bullshit crap being shovelled up for his supporters to swallow whole sorry for that visual. 💩 🪏

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