For several days, we have been reporting on Trump’s upcoming address to the nation at 9 PM Thursday night from the East Room.

Trump will use the speech to attack elections by twisting declassified intelligence on U.S. elections, and God knows what else.

Jim has already delivered several powerful commentaries on the way the media should handle the speech, and he’s not alone. Poynter’s Tom Jones has done a couple of great columns on the subject, and rounded up relevant reporting and commentary from others.

On Wednesday’s show, Jim capped things off with a blisteringly funny commentary on the likely contents of the speech itself, paired thematically with Pete Hegseth’s weird Testosterone announcement:

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