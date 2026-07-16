Jim Acosta Destroys 'Flaccid' Trump Ahead Of Electile Dysfunction Speech — Challenges Him To Take Hegseth 'Low T' Test
For several days, we have been reporting on Trump’s upcoming address to the nation at 9 PM Thursday night from the East Room.
Trump will use the speech to attack elections by twisting declassified intelligence on U.S. elections, and God knows what else.
Jim has already delivered several powerful commentaries on the way the media should handle the speech, and he’s not alone. Poynter’s Tom Jones has done a couple of great columns on the subject, and rounded up relevant reporting and commentary from others.
On Wednesday’s show, Jim capped things off with a blisteringly funny commentary on the likely contents of the speech itself, paired thematically with Pete Hegseth’s weird Testosterone announcement:
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JIM ACOSTA: If a service member is found to have low testosterone, they will be eligible to receive testosterone replacement therapy. They are actually talking about doing this.
And we should note, maybe Pete Hegseth will be trying some. I don’t know. That looks a little low T to me. Listen, I’m not, you know, that, can I get a spot? Can I get the spot here? I can’t get that whole thing up there. Oh my goodness, Pete Hekseth having a tough time putting up. Oh, I don’t know how much weight that was there, but it did not look like to be-- It looked like a couple of donald trump coins on either end of that bar there that he was trying to bench press.
But perhaps Pete Hegseth might have to look inward When it comes to checking those testosterone levels.
But I mean it just goes to show you What we’re up what we’re against in this administration and why it makes absolutely no sense For donald Trump to be given network prime time air time to deliver what would essentially be a low testosterone speech about election fraud in this country.
Everything about Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud in this county are low testosterone. They are not, they are low T. They are, not, They are not strong. They’re not firm. They’re very, very flaccid and low, low testosterone.
And you know, perhaps Pete Hegseth, I don’t know if we have our favorite picture of Pete Hekseth. There, there it is right there. There’s. There’s the self-described secretary of war, the secretary of War on Champagne, it looks like in that particular photo right there.
Maybe because Donald Trump is the commander-in-chief and he is 30 years and older, maybe we should be doing, you see where I’m going here, maybe a testosterone test, maybe--.
It may be necessary for the commander in chief. The claims that he’s been making are quite flaccid, ladies and gentlemen.
I don’t think he’s gonna do a lot of persuading with this speech on Thursday night. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.
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I wonder if the orange occupant has been abusing testosterone for years! Actually this testosterone test scheme seems like a money-making scam (for Keggy) to me. Right out of the RFKJ playbook…
😂 love the humour! Gotta just laugh over this bullshit crap being shovelled up for his supporters to swallow whole sorry for that visual. 💩