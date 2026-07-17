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Dr Betsy A Arrington's avatar
Dr Betsy A Arrington
1h

He doesn’t need to look in the mirror bc he can’t see truth. WE THE PEOPLE need to take legal action. WE needed to do it yesterday. WHAT WILL IT TAKE?

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
1h

What a searing post-speech editorial, Jim. Just so perfect. The Fraudster-in-Chief revealed himself fully.

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