Jim previewed Trump’s “Low T” speech yesterday, and seconds after it was over he issued a searing direct-to-camera takedown:

JIM ACOSTA: It was another one of those deranged dictator speeches for Donald Trump over at the White House.

He brought out all of these crazy conspiracy theories about China and Venezuela, but one thing you did not hear from Donald Trump, throughout that speech, he did not present any evidence that votes were switched from Donald to Joe Biden.

You know why? Because that evidence does not exist. It has never existed.

The thing that was scary about that speech is he was talking about going after journalists. He was talking about going out to the broadcast licenses for ABC and NBC for refusing to carry that speech.

But this is the important thing to keep in mind. There was one person who did try to commit voter fraud in the 2020 election, and that is Donald Trump.

He tried to overturn a free and fair election, and we have lots of evidence that he tried to do that.

Remember the call to the Georgia Secretary of State. I want to find those 11,780-some-odd votes.

Donald Trump is the election fraudster in this country! He just needs to look in the mirror.