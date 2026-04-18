The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Jim Acosta on the Media & Epstein

Check out my discussion with Raw America about the state of the media in America and why independent news matters.
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Jim Acosta and Raw America
Apr 18, 2026

Thank you Caroline Henry, Kevin McSpadden, Jeeni Criscenzo, Noble Blend, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Raw America! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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