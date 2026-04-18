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Jim Acosta on the Media & Epstein
Check out my discussion with Raw America about the state of the media in America and why independent news matters.
Apr 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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