"Jim Acosta Show" Prime-Time Special Report: Dem. Rep. Ro Khanna on the Fight to Release the Epstein Files.
Plus Jim asks why Trump won't just release the Epstein Files.
Sep 17, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
