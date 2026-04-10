The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Jim Discusses the Latest Epstein & Iran Developments with Steve Schmidt, and Ronan Farrow Talks about His Blockbuster Reporting on AI-Mogul, Sam Altman

Plus: Jim Tells Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, & Candace Owens, "I Told You So"
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Jim Acosta, Steve Schmidt, and Ronan Farrow
Apr 10, 2026

Thank you Julie Bogart, Caroline Henry, Caro Henry, Amy McGrath, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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