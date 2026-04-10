Thank you Julie Bogart, Caroline Henry, Caro Henry, Amy McGrath, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Jim Discusses the Latest Epstein & Iran Developments with Steve Schmidt, and Ronan Farrow Talks about His Blockbuster Reporting on AI-Mogul, Sam Altman
Plus: Jim Tells Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, & Candace Owens, "I Told You So"
Apr 10, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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