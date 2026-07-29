Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Jim Takes the Cognitive Test Trump Keeps Bragging About Acing with Dr. Rob Davidson
Revisiting the cognitive test Dr. Rob Davidson administered to Jim, and Jim demonstrating why it's not the kind of thing a President of the United States should brag about.
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes