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Jim Takes the Cognitive Test Trump Keeps Bragging About Acing with Dr. Rob Davidson

Revisiting the cognitive test Dr. Rob Davidson administered to Jim, and Jim demonstrating why it's not the kind of thing a President of the United States should brag about.
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