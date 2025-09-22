Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Jimmy Kimmel is Back! Plus Trump Weaponizes Justice Department with Norm Eisen and Liz Oyer
Plus Jim comments on the people power that brought Kimmel back to the airwaves!
Sep 22, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Liz Oyer
Liz Oyer
Norman Eisen
Norman Eisen
