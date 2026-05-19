Thank you Carol Johnston, Andy Collen, Education is a lamp, Courtney, Bird Mama, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Walsh! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Joe Walsh and Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones
Plus Jim wonders why Trump is talking about "drones" at his ballroom project.
Jim Acosta and Joe Walsh
May 19, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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