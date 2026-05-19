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Joe Walsh and Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones

Plus Jim wonders why Trump is talking about "drones" at his ballroom project.
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Jim Acosta and Joe Walsh
May 19, 2026
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Thank you Carol Johnston, Andy Collen, Education is a lamp, Courtney, Bird Mama, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Walsh! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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