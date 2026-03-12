Thank you Ryan Maxwell, Claire Ranieri, BC, Ellen Berman, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Joe Walsh on Joe Rogan Feeling "Betrayed" by Trump and Former FBI Agent Tony Box on Terror Threat in America.
Plus Jim takes on the Pentagon banning photographers taking pictures of Hegseth at press briefings. Give me a break!
Jim Acosta and Joe Walsh
Mar 12, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes