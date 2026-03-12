The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Transcript

Joe Walsh on Joe Rogan Feeling "Betrayed" by Trump and Former FBI Agent Tony Box on Terror Threat in America.

Plus Jim takes on the Pentagon banning photographers taking pictures of Hegseth at press briefings. Give me a break!
Mar 12, 2026

