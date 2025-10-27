The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Jon Tester and Maritsa Georgiou of "Grounded Podcast" on Farmers and Working Poor Getting Shafted by Trump plus Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News on Fox's Obsession with Jim.

Plus Jim cancels his Washington Post subscription live on the show after the paper endorsed Trump bulldozing East Wing.
Jim Acosta
Decoding Fox News
Grounded Podcast
Oct 27, 2025
Minocqua Brewing Company
Cash Flow Collective
Heather Delaney Reese
Dianne Mize
Caro Henry
Decoding Fox News
Grounded Podcast
