Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Jon Tester and Maritsa Georgiou of "Grounded Podcast" on Farmers and Working Poor Getting Shafted by Trump plus Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News on Fox's Obsession with Jim.
Plus Jim cancels his Washington Post subscription live on the show after the paper endorsed Trump bulldozing East Wing.
Oct 27, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Decoding Fox News
Writes Decoding Fox News Subscribe
Grounded Podcast
Recent Episodes