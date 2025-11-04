The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Joyce Vance on Why "Giving Up is Unforgivable," DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene and Zach Toombs with new non-profit newsroom, Evident.

Plus Jim talks to Latino voters in Virginia.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Evident Media's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
Suzan DelBene's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Evident Media
,
Joyce Vance
, and
Suzan DelBene
Nov 04, 2025

Thank you

Amy McGrath
,
Marissa Levine
,
Sandy Evenson
,
Theresa Lease
,
Deeanna Burleson
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Joyce Vance
,
Suzan DelBene
, and
Evident Media
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture