When Alan Ritchson emerged as the star of Amazon’s Reacher, conservatives gushed incessantly about his portrayal of a literary character who was originated onscreen by Tom Cruise.

They went on and on about Ritchson’s physical attributes in comparison to Cruise, and what they considered a portrayal that leaned heavily into traditional masculinity.

But Ritchson has run afoul of MAGA with a series of public excoriations of Trump —