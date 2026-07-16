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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
42m

I wonder how Usha and his kids feel about racist remarks against black and brown people.

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Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
41m

It's a horrible thing to say anywhere. Two ridiculous men having a ridiculous 'conversation'. If he made a comment about Usha, Vance would be all over it, would he not? Or would he?

Maybe we should discuss his eyeliner.

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