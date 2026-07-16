Podcaster Joe Rogan pushed back on JD Vance’s stupid take that UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s racist attack on former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event shouldn’t have been national news.

JOE ROGAN: Was that more shocking or when he said Michelle Obama is a man? Which one was more shocking?

JD VANCE: Definitely the armbar part. I work in politics, people say crazy stuff all the time.

JOE ROGAN: Well, he says that every fight.

JD VANCE: Does he?

JOE ROGAN: Yeah, yeah, he said that the last time I interviewed him.

JD VANCE: Oh man. Well, it’s—

JOE ROGAN: He’s like a pro wrestling character.

JD VANCE: Like, people lost their minds about it.

JOE ROGAN: I know.

JD VANCE: Lost their minds about it to the point where, again, I had The View either the next day or the day after to sort of promote this book.

JOE ROGAN: That must be fun.

JD VANCE: It was crazy. It was harder than anything I’ve done in politics, but to the point where all of my comms people, the thing they were most worried about was they’re going to ask you about Michelle Obama being called a man. What are you going to say about it? And I was like, what, an amped-up fighter told a joke after a fight? Said something after a fight and that’s actually national news? I’m still surprised. I’ve been in politics now for 3 or 4 years. I’m still shocked the shit that people get really fired up about. Well, I kind of understand it.

JOE ROGAN: It’s at the White House. First of all, a cage fight at the White House is crazy already. I mean, if he said Michelle Obama’s a man at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, it’s like, okay, less of a story.

JD VANCE: He—

JOE ROGAN: What he is, is he’s a very good fighter, first of all. But sometimes that’s not enough to get attention. And so what Josh has done is created this persona, like this pro wrestling bad guy persona. When you talk to him offstage, he’s like very normal. Yeah, smart guy. Yeah. It’s just like he’s decided, look, I want to maximize the amount of eyeballs that see me, and I’m going to create this crazy persona. He comes out to the Hulk Hogan song, “I’m a Real American.” That’s right. He has sunglasses on, an American flag bandana. That’s right. He’s—

JD VANCE: I mean, I love the presentation.

JOE ROGAN: Got character.

JD VANCE: I love the presentation, but again, like—

JOE ROGAN: Not the best thing to say at the White House. Michelle Obama’s a man is not the best thing to say.