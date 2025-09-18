Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Kimmel Canceled and Trump Media Takeover with MSNBC's Ali Velshi and Pro-Democracy Advocate Garry Kasparov
Plus Jim urges viewers to stand with Jimmy by flooding the phone lines at the FCC.
Sep 18, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ali Velshi
Writes Ali Velshi Subscribe
Garry Kasparov
Writes The Next Move Subscribe
Recent Episodes