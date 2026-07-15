As we reported on Monday, Trump called in to a pair of Sunday shows to talk about the death of Lindsey Graham, and both wound up with egg (or worse) on their faces.

On CNN, there was the stunning exchange in which Trump blurted out to Jake Tapper that “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path.”

And on Meet the Press, the mask slipped in a bombshell moment in which Trump outed NBC News and CNN for a stunning lapse — an undisclosed set of ground rules that it appeared were adhered to.

But there was another embarrassing quirk to Welker’s interview — in just 14 minutes of interview time, the host called him “Mr. President” a whopping 17 times:

He was, Mr. President .

Can you tell us, Mr. President , how you received this news and your immediate gut reaction when you heard it?

Mr. President —

He loved his work, Mr. President .

Mr. President , it is just extraordinary.

Did he tell you anything in that phone call, Mr. President , about not feeling well?

I know you remember this moment, Mr. President , back in 2015 when he was one of your challengers on the campaign trail.

And then he very quickly became one of your staunchest allies, Mr. President .

Do you remember, Mr. President , what was the last thing you said to him?

To that point, Mr. President , it’s nearly impossible to think about replacing Senator Lindsey Graham.

Well, I had the great honor of being able to talk to him a couple of times this week, Mr. President .

Those were the conversations he wanted to have here this morning, Mr. President .

Which is it, Mr. President ?

As we should, Mr. President .

Just finally before I let you go, what is the legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham, Mr. President ?

Mr. President , our deepest condolences to you.

Mr. President, thank you very much for your time.

By contrast, Tapper used the phrase twice in about half as much time.

It wasn’t just that reflex, though. The entire interview was full of gushy references to Graham and friendly asides to Trump.