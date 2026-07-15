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Alana Studebaker's avatar
Alana Studebaker
1h

Yes…her fawning is getting on my nerves. Being respectful is one thing but she’s acting afraid of him.

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Jules2Csoon's avatar
Jules2Csoon
1h

This behavior is a maladaptive coping skill when fearful of the controlling personality. It’s the fawn reaction. Journalists have to inoculate themselves from this kind of response because this means their critical thinking skills have been compromised.

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