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LARRY SABATO AND TY COBB

Plus Jim visits the new golden toilet placed in Trump's honor down on the National Mall.
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Jim Acosta
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Dianne Mize, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Healing With Chris Gonzalez, Marissa Levine, A Girl With MS and a Dream, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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