Thank you Dianne Mize, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Healing With Chris Gonzalez, Marissa Levine, A Girl With MS and a Dream, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
LARRY SABATO AND TY COBB
Plus Jim visits the new golden toilet placed in Trump's honor down on the National Mall.
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes