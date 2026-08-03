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As Donald Trump does the “lather, rinse, repeat” drill with Iran yet again, a disturbing exclusive report from CNN reveals that the military has reached the point where they’re mass-emailing for suggestions on how to deal with the regime.

This weekend, Trump announced he was calling off a massive attack on Iran in a deranged, subliterate social media post, claiming“perimeters of a deal” are in the offing.

Iran has denied that there are any talks involving the US, but say they are in talks with Oman:

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state television on Sunday that a deal was close with Oman, which sits on the other side of the strait, over a new route through the waterway. “We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides – neither the northern route nor the southern route – but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security,” he said in an interview. However, he insisted that such an agreement did not mean the reopening of the strait and that it “will in no way return to the status it was before February 28th”, the day the war started.

In a normal world, it would be safe to trust the US president more than Iran.

Meanwhile, sources with access to sensitive emails are concerned enough that they’re leaking to CNN’s Zach Cohen and Katie Bo Lillis that a senior military officer put out a “broad” solicitation for ways to unstick the conflict.