Elon Musk has been leading a right-wing charge against the Christopher Nolan film “The Odyssey” because a Black star — Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong'o — portrays Helen of Troy and other problems he describes as “woke.”

He’s even threatening to make an AI slop version.

On Tuesday’s show, Jim Acosta and Kara Swisher took apart Musk’s campaign against the film — which took in $282,477,315.00 globally last weekend: