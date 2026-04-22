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Legendary White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson, Senator Cory Booker, and Rep. Seth Moulton
Plus Jim warns Trump is already plotting to cry foul over the upcoming midterm elections.
Apr 22, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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