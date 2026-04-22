The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Legendary White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson, Senator Cory Booker, and Rep. Seth Moulton

Plus Jim warns Trump is already plotting to cry foul over the upcoming midterm elections.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Apr 22, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Robin Payes, Christina Beck, Andy Collen, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture