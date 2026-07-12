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Tess Traylor's avatar
Tess Traylor
4h

People make choices they regret. Senator Graham had an opportunity to show what this country meant to him and he chose Trump. No regrets. He didn’t change when he chose Trump and the destruction of lives here and abroad. He even delighted in it. That choice revealed his character, not a poor choice. He lived long enough to understand that.

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Richard House's avatar
Richard House
4h

His Biden quotes were circa 2015-16. About the same time as his early Trump quotes. Had he died then, they would be his legacy. But, he lived another ten years where his Trump flattery and servitude as well as his pushing Amy Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh over the line and his reductive and mean racism towards Ketanji Brown Jackson, are his legacy.

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