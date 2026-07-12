Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away Saturday night at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness,” according to his Senate office:

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.

Graham’s passing was so shocking and sudden that he had already been booked for his 64th appearance on Meet the Press.

While there will undoubtedly be people who (at times justifiably) will leap to hold Graham accountable for a great many things, we believe in respecting the dead and the grieving of their passing in the immediate aftermath.

But rather than say nothing, let’s remember the times Lindsey Graham said what we were all thinking about Donald Trump.

In 2016, Graham wrote “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it.”

He was wrong about the result politically, but right about the country.

Graham also offered a regretful but strong “count me out” speech on the Senate floor on Jan. 7 after the Trump riots on Jan. 6 and said “Trump’s actions were the problem” at a press conference — before voting to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial.

Then there was the time a “disgusted” Graham called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

He's a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot. Do you know how you make America great again?



Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.

And he had the kindest of words for President Joe Biden in 2020, even as Biden was running to beat Trump and Graham was allied with Trump.

If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. As good a man as God ever created.

That moment was the basis for “Where’s Hunter?” author Hunter Biden’s gracious reaction to the news of Graham’s death:

When I heard about Senator Graham’s death last night, the first thing I thought about was not all the things he said and did in service of Donald Trump. I thought of the time before Donald Trump when he was a brother to Senator John McCain.



A time when senators from different parties could fight about politics and still be friends. A time when a conservative Republican from South Carolina could say of my father: “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. As good a man as God ever created.”



That is the Senator Graham I will remember today. Not because I have forgotten what came after. Because in that memory there is hope. Hope for a country where brothers can fight like hell over policy and still share a meal, and a laugh, and the loss of the people they love.



I will choose to remember the time before Trump. Because I believe in an America after Trump.

That’s a lesson we can all take.