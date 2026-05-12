The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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LIVE FROM PALM BEACH with Tara Palmeri, Olivia Troye and the sculptor of Trump's golden statue

Plus Jim asks which dictator, Kim Jong Un or ours, is craziest?
Jim Acosta's avatar
Tara Palmeri's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Jim Acosta, Tara Palmeri, and Olivia of Troye
May 12, 2026

Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), Kevin McSpadden, Olivia Rose, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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