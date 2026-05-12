Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, Reda Rountree (she/her), Kevin McSpadden, Olivia Rose, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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LIVE FROM PALM BEACH with Tara Palmeri, Olivia Troye and the sculptor of Trump's golden statue
Plus Jim asks which dictator, Kim Jong Un or ours, is craziest?
May 12, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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