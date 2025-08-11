The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
75
189

Live on the streets on a gorgeous day in DC with TX Senate candidate Colin Allred, Olivia Troye and Michael Fanone

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Colin Allred's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Michael Fanone's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Colin Allred
,
Olivia of Troye
, and
Michael Fanone
Aug 11, 2025
75
189
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Cash Flow Collective
,
Rebecca Gummere
,
Caro Henry
,
Debbie Hupp
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Michael Fanone
,
Olivia of Troye
, and
Colin Allred
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture