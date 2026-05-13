The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Liz Oyer on Trump DOJ Corruption and James Carville on "It's the Economy Stupid" for the Midterms

Plus Jim calls out the corporate media for failing to cover Epstein.
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Liz Oyer's avatar
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Jim Acosta, Liz Oyer, and James Carville
May 13, 2026

Thank you Christina Beck, Marissa Levine, Lisa Gonzalez, LeftieProf, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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