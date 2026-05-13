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Liz Oyer on Trump DOJ Corruption and James Carville on "It's the Economy Stupid" for the Midterms
Plus Jim calls out the corporate media for failing to cover Epstein.
Jim Acosta, Liz Oyer, and James Carville
May 13, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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