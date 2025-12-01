The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Liz Oyer on Trump's Pardon Hypocrisy! Pardons for Profit? Plus Maria Cardona on Trump's MRI BS.

Jim busts Trump for phoning it in instead of doing a rally in Tennessee special election.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Maria Cardona's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Liz Oyer
, and
Maria Cardona
Dec 01, 2025

Thank you

Michael Fanone
,
Dianne Mize
,
Randy Scobey
,
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
,
Debbie Hupp
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Maria Cardona
and
Liz Oyer
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture