Thank you Julie Bogart, Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, Reda Rountree (she/her), LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Walsh and Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Liz Oyer Sits Down with Jim to Discuss the Latest Shenanigans at the DOJ & Joe Walsh's Take on the Cult of Trump
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta, Liz Oyer, and Joe Walsh
Apr 15, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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