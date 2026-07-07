'Low-Class Piece of Sh*t!' Hunter Biden Goes OFF On Trump and Press Corps
'Go F*ck Yourself, Mr. President!'
Hunter Biden delivered a blistering denunciation of Trump and a press corps that is afraid to stick together and tell him to go f*ck himself.
That’s just one highlight of our epic two-hour-plus exclusive. More to come.
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Amazing show. I loved listening to Hunter speak. He should be appointed to SAMHSA with the next admin.
This really was a great show. Lots of topics covered. Hunter pulled no punches and it was interesting to hear his take on things.
One thing that came to mind as I listened is that the president of the U.S. has always had an air of gravitas toward the office. There has always been dignity. That is gone. I’m hoping the next president will be a person like Barack Obama or Joe Biden who will be respected because they understand the honor of the office they hold.