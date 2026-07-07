The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Lucky's avatar
Lucky
3h

Amazing show. I loved listening to Hunter speak. He should be appointed to SAMHSA with the next admin.

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Candy C's avatar
Candy C
2h

This really was a great show. Lots of topics covered. Hunter pulled no punches and it was interesting to hear his take on things.

One thing that came to mind as I listened is that the president of the U.S. has always had an air of gravitas toward the office. There has always been dignity. That is gone. I’m hoping the next president will be a person like Barack Obama or Joe Biden who will be respected because they understand the honor of the office they hold.

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