Maggie Haberman cut Donald Trump deep in a brutal new interview this weekend that will surely trigger an epic meltdown — if anyone ever shows it to him.

It’s important to understand the special parcel of real estate that Maggie Haberman occupies in Trump’s head. Fortunately, there are plenty of reminders, and at regular intervals.

She’s been covering him since his days in New York, and no matter how relentlessly he tries to charm her, no matter the “gifts” of access he gives her, no matter how petulantly he attacks her, Donald Trump can’t faze Maggie Haberman, he can’t get a rise out of her, and he can’t influence her.

Haberman has often been dubbed the “Trump Whisperer,” a nickname that she hates:

(I)t confers a level of wrong-handed intimacy that does not exist. And I think that, you know, having covered someone and understanding them is not the same as, you know, sort of mentally manipulating them, which is what that moniker implies.

But it’s not an insult. She didn’t ask for it, but Donald Trump has given her the power to send him off on childish and dehumanizing rants merely by dispassionately reporting facts. She doesn’t go on blistering screeds, she just reports what she sees.

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And because she has been reporting on him for so long, and because he craves her approval so deeply that he literally always picks up the phone for her, she has developed much keener-than-average insights about him.

And if Trump doesn’t like it?