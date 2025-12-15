Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Dianne Mize, Mark McInerney, Rebecca Gummere, George Schneider, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Mary Trump and Stephanie Miller
Plus Jim remembers the classic films of good versus evil from Hollywood legend Rob Reiner.
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mary L Trump
Recent Episodes