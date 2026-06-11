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MICHAEL FANONE SITS DOWN WITH JIM TO DISCUSS WHAT REALLY HAPPENED THAT DAY

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Jim Acosta and Michael Fanone
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Jim joins Mike Fanone for an intimate conversation at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. Mike, who is one of the most brutally honest voices in American public life, opens up about being grabbed, beaten, and tased while defending the Capitol. But what followed — the threats to his family, the end of his career, the years of speaking out w…

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