Miles Taylor and Maria McFarland Sanchez Marino on DEFIANCE. Plus VA House Speaker Don Scott on Dem Plans to Redraw Congressional Map to Counter Trump
Plus Jim calls Trump the worst possible president to resume nuclear testing.
Oct 30, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
