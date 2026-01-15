Thank you Dianne Mize, Kristin Lehrer, Different Lens, Mc Nelly Torres, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Democratic Strategist Mike Nellis
Plus Jim calls out CBS story that claims Renee Good's killer had "internal bleeding."
Jan 15, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Jocelyn Benson
Jocelyn Benson
Keith Ellison
Keith Ellison
Mike Nellis
