Thank you Bill Bishop, Berlin Companion, Marnie Screams Into the Void, Marissa Levine, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
Molly Jong-Fast and Oliver Darcy join Jim to discuss Trump's brinksmanship and the state of media in this administration
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes