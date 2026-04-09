The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Molly Jong-Fast and Oliver Darcy join Jim to discuss Trump's brinksmanship and the state of media in this administration

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
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Jim Acosta and Molly Jong-Fast
Apr 09, 2026
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Thank you Bill Bishop, Berlin Companion, Marnie Screams Into the Void, Marissa Levine, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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