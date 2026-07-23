Donald Trump made an oblivious fool of himself at the World Cup Final, where he practically had to be dragged away from the winning Spanish team’s trophy celebration.

But even before that, Trump sparked outrage — and later, mockery — by bullying FIFA over a controversial referee call.

On Wednesday’s show, Jim Acosta was joined by MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle, who slammed Trump over Red Card-gate and mocked his insistence on going to events where he is clearly not wanted: